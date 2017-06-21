Time capsule found in removed ‘Johnny Reb’ Confederate statue

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — As crews removed a Confederate statue called “Johnny Reb” from Orlando, Florida’s Lake Eola Park Tuesday they uncovered a time capsule in the base of the statue.

The time capsule was moved to city hall. It is unclear what is inside or when the city may open the time capsule.

Cassandra Lafser, who’s a spokeswoman for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, said the time capsule is very light. It was found in the top part of the statue’s base, Lafser said.

The time capsule is about the size of a small money box, weighs about three pounds and may have been in the statue for more than 100 years.

The statue is being moved to Greenwood Cemetery following public outcry that it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

