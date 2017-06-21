Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Houston infant

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have arrested a man for the death of a 10-month-old boy who was fatally shot last week while his father was walking him outside an apartment complex.

Authorities announced Tuesday that 24-year-old Jared Balogun has been charged with capital murder in the death of Messiah Marshall.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Slinkard says Balogun confessed to police his involvement in the shooting, and the infant’s father also identified him as one of the gunmen.

Slinkard says police are still seeking two other suspects.

Police say Messiah’s father was approached on June 14 by three men and one of them drew a pistol and began shooting. As the father ran, the boy was hit.

Court records listed no attorney for Balogun.