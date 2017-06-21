Second juvenile charged with murder in shooting of New Braunfels teen

Related Coverage 15-year-old boy charged with murder in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — An additional juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz.

New Braunfels police say, on Wednesday, they arrested a 16-year-old boy at his New Braunfels home. Because he is underage, his name will not be released. The 16-year-old suspect joins a 15-year-old Marion boy who was arrested the day after Kuntz’ death. Police have not released details as to what might have led up to the shooting but say the suspects and victim were acquaintances.

On Saturday, just after 10 p.m., police responded to shots being fired in the 1500 block of Lahn Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kuntz, who ultimately died from his gunshot wound.

A neighbor told KXAN when he heard the gunshots, he looked outside and saw a “boy standing right over him [Kuntz] with a flashlight looking on his face.” As the neighbor tried to help Kuntz, he said the boy with the flashlight just left the scene.

This was New Braunfels’ first homicide of the year. Both juvenile suspects are currently in the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477.).

While Kuntz’ funeral is scheduled for Thursday, a memorial is being held at Prince Solms Park at the tube shoot on Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. His family said he worked on the tube chutes at the river the past two summers.