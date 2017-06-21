North Texas woman dies while hiking in Big Bend National Park

By Published:

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who died while hiking in Big Bend National Park over the weekend has been identified as Cathlyn Weir of Cedar Hill, Texas.

On Sunday, Weir, 46, and her hiking partner started up the Dog Canyon Trail just around mid-morning. As it approached the noon hour, both individuals started showing signs of heat distress and dehydration.

Authorities say Weir’s hiking partner was able to make it back to the trailhead to notify park rangers about the situation around 2:30 p.m. When crews found Weir two hours later, she had already died. An official cause of death is still pending.

The temperature in the shade that day was 110 degrees. The National Park Service wants to remind all visitors to take precautions when visiting the park on hot days.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s