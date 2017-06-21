North Texas woman dies while hiking in Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who died while hiking in Big Bend National Park over the weekend has been identified as Cathlyn Weir of Cedar Hill, Texas.

On Sunday, Weir, 46, and her hiking partner started up the Dog Canyon Trail just around mid-morning. As it approached the noon hour, both individuals started showing signs of heat distress and dehydration.

Authorities say Weir’s hiking partner was able to make it back to the trailhead to notify park rangers about the situation around 2:30 p.m. When crews found Weir two hours later, she had already died. An official cause of death is still pending.

The temperature in the shade that day was 110 degrees. The National Park Service wants to remind all visitors to take precautions when visiting the park on hot days.