COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 65-year-old Austin man was found dead in Canyon Lake after being reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Comal County authorities said David Alan Morrison was reported missing around 12:24 a.m.

His small aluminum boat was found abandoned near Tom Creek around 7:13 a.m. His body was found a short distance away.

Texas Parks and Wildlife investigators will be working the case.