Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed former UT track athlete

Joseph Louis Cantu (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Joseph Cantu has been found guilty of failure to stop and render aid in a 2014 hit-and-run crash that ended the life of a former University of Texas track athlete.

Cantu, who was 34 years old at the time of the March 2, 2014 crash on North MoPac Expressway, turned himself in to police a week after the crash.

Court documents showed Cantu admitted to hitting Philip Wood, 23, as he was walking across the freeway at around 2 a.m. Parts of Cantu’s Chevrolet Malibu were found at the scene and were tracked back to him when he went to get his car repaired.

Philip Wood (University of Texas Photo)
Woods from Yardley, Pennsylvania, ran for the UT Track and Field team for three years as a long distance and cross country runner, KXAN reported in 2014. He last ran for the university in spring 2012.

Sentencing for Canu has been set for Aug. 8, 2017.

