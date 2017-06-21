Man charged for running fake Nike internet store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The owner of a well-known online shoe store is facing federal charges following allegations that he was selling fake and stolen Nike shoes.

KOIN 6 News first reported in April 2016 that agents from the IRS Criminal Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at James Pepion’s home in Clackamas County.

At the time of the search warrant, Pepion had not been charged.

On Monday, however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon filed formal charges that accuse Pepion of one count each of trafficking counterfeit goods and money laundering.

Pepion was the owner of the online retailer Get-Supplied.com, which was used to sell stolen, counterfeit and “grey-market” Nike Jordan shoes and unauthorized pre-releases, according to court documents.

Get-Supplied.com was also known as “SuppliedPDX,” “Supplied Inc.,” and “Supplied”.

In 2016, according to the “Supplied” description in the Apples iTunes store, “Supplied Has Become The #1 Selling Sneaker Destination Online.”

According to investigators, “grey-market” products are made from real or stolen components from authorized Nike factories.

Investigators determined Pepion, who ran the site from his home, received a total of $2,615,988 into his PayPal account that was opened on January 16, 2012. According to court documents, he marketed and made announcements about what sneakers he was selling through his “SuppliedPDX” Instagram account, which has since been shut down.

Investigators also found emails that showed Pepion ordered bulk quantities of shoes from a Chinese national who is suspected of stealing of samples and components from Nike partner facilities in China, records show.

It remains unknown if Pepion is represented by a criminal defense attorney. Attempts to reach Pepion on Wednesday morning were not immediately successful.

A court date for Pepion has not been set.