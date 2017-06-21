Lake Travis school board calls for $235M bond election

FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Lake Travis school board approved a November 7 vote on a $253 million bond election.

Due to increased enrollment in the district’s schools, nearly a 76 percent increase since 2007, an advisory committee suggest improvements to accommodate the growth.

“The exciting news is, the entire 2017 package can be done without an increase to our current tax rate,” said Lake Travis Superintended Dr. Brad Lancaster. “That is a rare occurrence in school bond elections and a highly significant position for the district and our taxpayers. The zero impact to our current tax rate comes as a result of our district paying down our current debt early. In fact, over the past five years, LTISD has saved its taxpayers more than $27 million in interest through aggressive debt management, resulting in increased capacity for future bond programs.”

The major components of the district’s 2017 bond program include:

  • Middle School #3
  • Elementary School #7
  • Upgrades, renovations, and repairs to existing facilities
  • School buses, including installation of seat belts
  • Technology
  • Land for future facilities and utilities

There’s also the issue of school districts being required to install seat belts on school buses. Due to Senate Bill 693 becoming law, buses purchased after September 2017 are required to have them. Lake Travis included $1.3 million in the bond to cover the cost of installation.

Lake Travis ISD will have more details online starting June 26.

