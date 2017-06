It’s hard to beat a good set of brows, but how do you know things are taking shape the right way? Channing Jackson is owner of Wildflower Beauty Lounge she joined us in studio with details of a fashionable occasion, and how we can get our brows runway ready. Rocky Rocks The Runway will be on Sunday, June 25th, from 4 pm to 8 pm. It will be held at Hotel Van Zandt, located at 605 Davis Street.

For more information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/.

.