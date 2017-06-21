Dog escapes quarantine at San Marcos Animal Shelter

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A dog in quarantine after biting a person in San Marcos broke out of the animal shelter sometime early Tuesday morning.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help finding the dog, named Lucky, who broke out of the shelter at 750 River Rd. between 10:45 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was turned over to the shelter after biting a family member near Buda. The shelter says the dog is friendly and the bite is believed to have been accidental, but it’s important for them to complete the state-mandated quarantine observation period.

If found, the shelters says contact with the dog should be kept to a minimum. Then call the San Marcos Animal Shelter at 512-805-2655 or Hays County Animal Control at 512-393-7896 during regular business hours or San Marcos police at 512-753-2108 after hours.