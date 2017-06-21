Deadly Williamson County intersection to get safety upgrades

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It’s painful every time Lorena McCaffety returns to Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Ranch Road 2338. The Georgetown woman’s husband, David McCaffety, was hit and killed at the intersection June 16, 2016.

“It’s like opening a new wound all the time,” says Lorena.

The intersection has stop signs for traffic traveling westbound and eastbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, which some cars are running—that is how McCaffety was killed. The other problem is drivers stopping along RR 2338 where there aren’t any stop signs.

Williamson County has added flashing lights, rumble strips and larger stop signs to alert drivers at the intersection, but crashes continue.

