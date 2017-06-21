Boy sucked underwater at Georgetown Blue Hole meets rescuers

Related Coverage Terrifying moments for boy who got sucked into drain hole at Georgetown’s Blue Hole

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Benny Crowe almost died when he was sucked into a drain hole removed by vandals in Georgetown’s Blue Hole, pinning him underwater for nearly three minutes.

Liz Crowe and her 9-year-old son Benny met with the rescuers at an event Thursday morning. Shene Robison and Melissa Ochoa rushed to pull him to safety. “Some women came over and started to help me pull him, we still couldn’t get him out, Benny was turning blue and passed out. I jumped off the wall and went into the hole from the bottom and started pushing up,” Liz wrote in her Facebook post that went viral.

“We got our son,” Liz said. “He’s fine. [I wanted] to take them and recognize them for being heroes. Our family can never thank them enough for their help that day.”

The boy, who had no serious injuries, has made a full recovery.

“Time was very critical in this incident,” said Battalion Chief Ray Cummings with the Georgetown Fire Department after the incident. “The fire department would like to give credit to the mother and the bystanders for their quick actions.”

A crew replaced the vandalized drain cover and bolted it down. The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department said after the near-drowning they are inspecting the covers.