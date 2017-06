AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death involving two people in East Austin Wednesday morning.

At 1:35 a.m., APD’s watch commander told KXAN two people had died in the 5600 block of Cordell Lane near Rexford Drive. The watch commander said the call started as a check welfare call. Austin Police are expected to brief the media shortly.

