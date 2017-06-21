4 killed in fiery 2-car accident northwest of Houston

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed when their car was struck by another vehicle and burst into flames northwest of Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck occurred early Wednesday morning and involved a Chevy Impala speeding along Highway 290 just east of Hempstead.

Preliminary findings indicate the Impala struck the rear of a Volkswagen that then caught fire. The bodies of four people were found in the Volkswagen after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital and the person’s condition was not immediately known.

Authorities as part of the investigation will determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.