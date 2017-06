AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire officials are investigating the cause of a north Austin house fire Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 9700 block of Mountain Quail Road around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, heavy fire was spotted in the rear of the home.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 7:15 a.m.

Two people in the home are in the hospital after minor smoke inhalation.

No cause has yet been determined.