14-year-old, 2 adults connected to San Marcos homicide

Nichole Marie Moore and Kyle Sample. (San Marcos Police)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Three people, one of whom is a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a San Marcos laundromat.

San Marcos police say 19-year-old Kyle Sample and a 14-year-old were arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder in the death of Ryan Kincaid, 28, of New Braunfels. Nichole Marie Moore, 38, was also arrested but police say she has only been charged with endangering a child.

Investigators say Kincaid met the three suspects for a drug deal in the parking lot of the Laundry Basket on Aquarena Springs Drive just before midnight on Monday. Witnesses say shots rang out and the suspects took Kincaid’s car then ran over him as they left the parking lot.

The victim’s car was found abandoned across the street in another parking lot. Police found the three suspects early Tuesday morning at the nearby Super 8 Motel.

