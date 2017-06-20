VIDEO: Smiling suspect steals lights, decorations from Austin front porch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect with what looks like a big smile on his face was caught on camera stealing several items from a southeast Austin front porch.

The theft happened at around 4 a.m. Tuesday near Parker Lane and Glen Springs Way. The man stole solar lights and wall decorations outside. While the owner says the items likely are not worth more than $100, he’d like anyone who recognizes the suspect to report it to police.

The homeowner says this is the first time something like this has happened.