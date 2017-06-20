VIDEO: Smiling suspect steals lights, decorations from Austin front porch

By Published:
Smiling suspect steals decorations, lights from southeast Austin home (KXAN Viewer Photo)
Smiling suspect steals decorations, lights from southeast Austin home (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect with what looks like a big smile on his face was caught on camera stealing several items from a southeast Austin front porch.

The theft happened at around 4 a.m. Tuesday near Parker Lane and Glen Springs Way. The man stole solar lights and wall decorations outside. While the owner says the items likely are not worth more than $100, he’d like anyone who recognizes the suspect to report it to police.

The homeowner says this is the first time something like this has happened.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s