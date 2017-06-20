VIDEO: Friends driving on Texas highway get slithering shock

NEW DEAL, Texas (NBC News) — Two friends driving along a Texas highway realized they had a hitchhiker on board, but they have no idea where they picked him up.

The men were in the town of New Deal in the Panhandle, about 12 miles north of Lubbock, when a spotted gold and white snake slowly slithered from under the hood of the car.

The wind slowed the serpent’s progress as it tried to make its way to the front.

So the men gave it a leg up — sort of — as they pulled the car over to the shoulder, and it worked.

The reptile’s random ride was rattled. It slithered off the front fender and the men took off, relieved that their hitchhiker finally had hit the road.