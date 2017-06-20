Tropical Storm Cindy forms off Texas/Louisiana coast

Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What was once labeled as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has officially turned into Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says rainfall is the primary hazard with maximum totals to 12 inches.

As of 1 p.m., TS Cindy is located about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The system is expected to resume a motion toward the northwest at around 10 mph. Current forecast as of 1 p.m. Tuesday shows Cindy is approaching the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

People along the Gulf Coast from central Texas to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Southeast Texas is currently handing out sand bags are various locations throughout the area.

In Central Texas, Cindy could be responsible for rain beginning Wednesday night.

