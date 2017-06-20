Texas boy, 13, killed after flipping, crashing truck into house

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police are investigating what a 13-year-old boy was doing when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a house in Galveston, killing him.

The incident happened early Sunday when Galveston police received a report of a suspicious driver on the island city’s Seawall Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the truck, but it sped away.

Shortly thereafter, a witness stopped the officer to report seeing the truck crash into a house. The officer arrived to find the truck upside down and the 13-year-old driver the lone occupant. The boy died a short time later at a Galveston hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

