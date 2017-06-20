PHOTOS: Suspects sought in Del Valle storage unit burglaries

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking your help in locating two men believed to have burglarized multiple storage units over the course of two separate days.

The incidents happened at the Store It All Storage located at 5280 East State Highway 71. Authorities said the crimes happened on May 18 at 11 p.m. and June 3 at 1 a.m.

In one of the incidents, the business owner attempted to confront the suspects and one of the men threatened them with a handgun.

The first man is described as having short brown hair, is 5′ 8″ to 5′ 10″ tall and was last seen wearing a black tank top and baggy grey shorts.

The second man has short light brown hair, is 5′ 7″ to 5′ 9″ tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Both men are white.

The men have been seen in two vehicles, a light colored Dodge Durango missing a hubcap on the right rear wheel, and a light colored SUV with a dented left front fender and right rear fender.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the crime is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

