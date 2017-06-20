RRPD: Man arrested by SWAT thought he was shooting stripper’s SUV

Mark Ferguson booking photo (Williamson County Jail records photo)
Mark Ferguson booking photo (Williamson County Jail records photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man arrested last week after a SWAT situation in Round Rock admitted to an officer he thought he was chasing and ultimately shooting at the SUV of a stripper he had a relationship with at Rick’s Cabaret.

Mark Harley Ferguson, 41, was taken into custody without incident Friday morning after a nearly five-hour standoff with Round Rock police. The incident began after a man delivering newspapers in the Warner Ranch neighborhood called police when his tan SUV was shot at.

According to court documents, the man told police he was in the 1900 block of Texoma Drive when he saw another man, later identified as Ferguson, running towards his vehicle carrying a flashlight. The man said he heard a gunshot and heard the bullet hit his vehicle. He fled the area and called police.

When authorities responded they found damage on the vehicle consistent with being shot with a gun and found the bullet which had fallen into the bumper.

Upon checking the history of homes in the area, police found Ferguson, who they noted was depressed and delusional, had previously reported people were living in his attic. After officers called Ferguson on the phone, he told them people had burglarized his home so he locked himself in a closet. He also admitted to chasing the vehicle down the road but denied he had a gun.

During the course of questioning, Ferguson admitted he thought the tan SUV belonged to a stripper.

Ferguson was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and is being held on a $40,000 bond in the Williamson County Correctional Facility.

