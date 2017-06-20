Police ask for your help finding southeast Austin bank robbery suspect

By Published:
Suspect in Capital One Bank robbery on East Riverside Drive on June 19, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
Suspect in Capital One Bank robbery on East Riverside Drive on June 19, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect accused of robbing a Capital One Bank in southeast Austin on Monday is being sought by police, who have released surveillance video of the man.

Officers say the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall black male in his 20s with short hair, entered the Capital One branch at 2301 E. Riverside Dr. at 2:15 p.m. and demanded money. He was last seen wearing a “distinct” striped jacket.

While the man indicated he was armed, he did not show a weapon. He then ran from the scene and was not caught. No one was injured during the robbery.

Austin police and the FBI’s Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

