Parolee accused of assaulting Del Valle halfway house employee

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was on parole and assigned to the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle ran away from the halfway house after, authorities say, he assaulted an employee.

Brandon Bennett, 39, was recently sent to the halfway house this month after serving a 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Madison County. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Bennett assaulted an employee at the halfway house and then on Sunday, he gathered all his belongings and left. The employee had minor injuries.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest but a spokesperson for TDCJ says he is not a danger to the public. While the halfway house allows individuals staying there to come and go, they are required to check in at certain times.

While Bennett isn’t classified by authorities as a violent offender, there have been convicted murderers who have walked away from the same halfway house.