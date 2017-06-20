Nearly 4 years after release, Kellers declared innocent of day care abuse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dan and Fran Keller, accused of the satanic and ritual abuse of children in their care, served 23 years out of their 48 year sentence when a court ruled they didn’t get a fair trial and released them early in 2013. On Tuesday, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore formally dismissed the cases against them.

According to the motion to dismiss, there is “no credible evidence” that the Kellers, now 75 and 67 respectively, committed the crimes they were accused of, including sexually abusing the children at their day care in 1991.

The Kellers appealed their sentencing after the medical doctor who examined a child who made accusations against them took back what he said on the stand about injuries the child had sustained. The court found his original testimony to be false after a 2013 interview.

“Without that physical corroboration and because the victim no longer recalls any of the events of which the Kellers are accused, the cases are not prosecutable and must be dismissed,” D.A. Moore said. “Moreover, because that medical corroboration was critical to the state’s case at trial, it is my conclusion that I am obligated under the provisions of the [Tim Cole] Act to make this motion.”

The Tim Cole Act states that the Kellers are entitled to compensation of $80,000 for each year of incarceration—half paid as a lump sum, and half paid out over their lifetime as an annuity.

The Kellers previously asked to have their names cleared in 2015. The courts denied their request.

The Kellers spoke with KXAN at the time about the accusations against them and their time in prison.

“I’m angry at the judicial system,” Fran said. “How people hide evidence, how the juries don’t listen, trash science, people that aren’t experts and all this put together. I’m angry at the system. Texas did this. Their system did this. There’s too many exonerees. There’s too many people locked up in prison for something they didn’t do and it’s the system that’s doing this.”