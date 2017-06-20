It’s one of the toughest shows on television. NBC’s Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge is back for season 2 and Joe tagged along with a competing team to find out if he’s got what it takes.You can catch Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge Monday’s at 9 pm on KXAN right after American Ninja Warrior.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.