Man dies after being shot, run over with own car in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Officers responded to what they thought was an auto versus pedestrian crash Monday night only to find a man shot in the chest and run over by his own car.

San Marcos police responded to the Laundry Basket at 1525 Aquarena Springs Dr. at 11:50 p.m. Ryan Andrew Kincaid, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and trauma suggesting he had been hit by a car.

Officers and EMS crews attempted CPR but were unable to revive Kincaid. Witnesses told authorities a suspect shot Kincaid, took his car and ran him over as they left the parking lot.

Authorities have two people in custody, neither of whom are San Marcos residents. They are being questioned.

This is San Marcos’ second homicide of the year.