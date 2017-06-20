Man dies after being shot, run over with own car in San Marcos

By Published: Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Officers responded to what they thought was an auto versus pedestrian crash Monday night only to find a man shot in the chest and run over by his own car.

San Marcos police responded to the Laundry Basket at 1525 Aquarena Springs Dr. at 11:50 p.m. Ryan Andrew Kincaid, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and trauma suggesting he had been hit by a car.

Officers and EMS crews attempted CPR but were unable to revive Kincaid. Witnesses told authorities a suspect shot Kincaid, took his car and ran him over as they left the parking lot.

Authorities have two people in custody, neither of whom are San Marcos residents. They are being questioned.

This is San Marcos’ second homicide of the year.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s