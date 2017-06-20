Lawyers: Trump administration may back Texas immigration law

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Attorneys trying to halt a Texas law that would crackdown on “sanctuary cities” say the U.S. Justice Department has asked to weigh in on the case.

Luis Vera is a lawyer with the League of United Latin American Citizens. Vera believes the notice sent Monday to parties in the case including his group signals the administration of President Donald Trump will back the Texas law signed in May by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

A Justice Department spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas law takes effect in September and would let police ask people about their immigration status during routine stops. It also threatens elected officials with removal from office if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

A court hearing is scheduled for next week in San Antonio.