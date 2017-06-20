Iggy Pop, The Shins headline Sound on Sound Fest

MCDADE, Texas (KXAN) — Music festival lovers have a new reason to spend about $200 as the acts have been announced for this year’s Sound on Sound Fest, the Fun Fun Fun Fest replacement.

Taking place Nov. 10 through 12 at Sherwood Forest in McDade, you’ll be able to check out the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in their first performance since 2013 and Grizzly Bear in their only Texas performance.

Looking for tickets? They’re $189 plus tax for three-day general admission.

Hopefully, the event goes better than last year when it was evacuated due to “extreme weather.”