Caldwell County under burn ban after several brush fires this week

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County is now under a burn ban after two brush fires came close to damaging homes in the past few days.

On Monday, a brush fire that broke out in the 1700 block of Chalk Road, which is in southeast Caldwell County, burned 15 acres. Numerous volunteer fire departments assisted with the fire and were able to keep four buildings from being damaged.

Over the weekend, a fire ignited as someone was bailing hay at an agricultural field on US 183 near Lockhart. The fire burned for three hours and destroyed 25 acres.

To prevent wildfires, authorities are reminding people to not throw cigarette butts out of their car and to secure trailer chains to prevent drag sparking. Illegal fires during a burn ban are a Class C misdemeanor and subject to a fine of up to $500.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all of Caldwell County is currently listed as abnormally dry but there is a small pocket in south Caldwell County that is moderate drought.