Caldwell County under burn ban after several brush fires this week

By Published:
Brush fire on Chalk Road in Caldwell County on June 19, 2017. (Courtesy: Caldwell County OEM)
Brush fire on Chalk Road in Caldwell County on June 19, 2017. (Courtesy: Caldwell County OEM)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County is now under a burn ban after two brush fires came close to damaging homes in the past few days.

On Monday, a brush fire that broke out in the 1700 block of Chalk Road, which is in southeast Caldwell County, burned 15 acres. Numerous volunteer fire departments assisted with the fire and were able to keep four buildings from being damaged.

Over the weekend, a fire ignited as someone was bailing hay at an agricultural field on US 183 near Lockhart. The fire burned for three hours and destroyed 25 acres.

To prevent wildfires, authorities are reminding people to not throw cigarette butts out of their car and to secure trailer chains to prevent drag sparking. Illegal fires during a burn ban are a Class C misdemeanor and subject to a fine of up to $500.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all of Caldwell County is currently listed as abnormally dry but there is a small pocket in south Caldwell County that is moderate drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor index as of June 13, 2017.
U.S. Drought Monitor index as of June 13, 2017.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s