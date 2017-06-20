Bus lanes on Guadalupe, Lavaca get emergency repaving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ll need to rethink your route if you frequent the Guadalupe and Lavaca Streets in the downtown Austin area from 2nd to 18th Streets.

If you are in that area frequently, you may have had concerns about the well-being of your vehicle due to all the potholes and damage to the road. The city now says the pavement is failing due to the large amount of bus traffic moving through the area every day.

The pavement, in some areas, is deteriorating at such a fast pace that the city is beginning Tuesday with emergency repairs, entailing the removal of the existing asphalt and subgrade material, and replacing it with a new, more robust pavement structure.

Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lane reductions will be in effect for both north and sound bound traffic until 4 p.m. Repairs are expected to be finished by the end of the month but you will need to drive slowly when making your way through the area.

Additional repairs will be done this summer on Guadalupe from 20th Street to Koenig Lane due to failing pavement in that location, as well. The city has not set a date when those repairs will begin but will alert the public beforehand.

While this road repair is a major emergency project, Austin’s Public Works Department has numerous preventative maintenance repaving projects slated throughout the year. The city has a map to find out if your street is scheduled for work this year.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Kylie McGivern looks into how the city plans to make the repairs on Guadalupe Street and how they expect to keep it from deteriorating in another few years.