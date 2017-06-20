APD officer with carbon monoxide poisoning sues Ford, dealership

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Corporal Zachary LaHood and his wife Kelly, are suing Ford Motor Company and Leif Johnson Ford stemming from a carbon monoxide poisoning incident in March.

Unnamed companies, who attempted to remedy the defects in the police vehicle, are also included in the lawsuit. The LaHoods are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, LaHood was working as on-duty police sergeant for APD at around 1:30 a.m. on March 18, 2017 when he became nauseous, light-headed and had cognitive difficulties, headaches and blurred vision.

LaHood, who joined APD in November 2004, almost lost consciousness and nearly crashed into an oncoming bus before pulling his Ford Explorer police vehicle into a parking lot and calling for help, the lawsuit continues.

Officers and medical personnel arriving noticed a strong exhaust smell in the vehicle. LaHood was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning.

The lawsuit claims Ford and Leif Johnson — or one of the unnamed companies — manufactured, marketed and sold a product that was “unreasonably and dangerously defective in its design.” It goes on to claim that various design elements of the vehicle allow poisonous carbon monoxide to enter the passenger compartment.

According to the lawsuit, Ford failed to notify the general public of the exhaust and carbon monoxide defect despite knowing it had potentially life-threatening consequences to occupants of the vehicles.

The defect was especially risky to LaHood and other officers, his attorney says, because police vehicles are normally left running throughout the officer’s shift in order to avoid the need to reboot the vehicle’s computer system.

Brian Chase, their attorney, says he is representing several officers from around the country that have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning while driving their Ford Explorer patrol cars.

“When I was contacted by Officer LaHood and learned of his incident, unfortunately, I was not surprised. Ford has issued at least two Technical Service Bulletins in an effort to fix the CO2 problem. It has failed to fix the problem,” Chase said in a statement.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into this problem last summer after receiving several hundred complaints,” he continued. “I have personally informed NHTSA that I represent police officers that have suffered personal injuries from this defect. It is time to recall these vehicles and get them off our nations highways before a police officer or a member of the motoring public gets killed.”

The police department has installed carbon monoxide warning systems in the patrol vehicles since the March incident.