APD Interim Chief Manley holds first Chief’s Run

Interim Chief Manley does first Chief's Run (KXAN photo)
Interim Chief Manley does first Chief's Run (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interim Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley held his first Chief’s Run Tuesday morning.

The run started around 7 a.m. with 70 cadets and assistant chiefs will running from the Austin-American Statesman’s parking lot up Congress Avenue and past the Texas Peace Officer’s Memorial at the Capitol.

The run is meant to promote unity in the community and the department. Manley gave the cadets some reaffirming words before the run began.

“Everyone is here to pay attention to you,” Manley said of the people who may stop to watch the cadets on their run. “Because you are about to go out there and serve them honorably throughout your career. Take that in.”

The cadets will be commissioned during graduation on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center.

