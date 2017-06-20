3 dangerous Austin intersections set for safety improvements

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-eight intersections with the highest number of crashes reported have been identified as top priority locations for safety improvements as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. Construction will begin on three intersections later this year, but the city says there are still a few more things to figure out.

Upal Barua, city traffic engineer, says the process for improvement will take time. “We have to go through a detailed safety study identifying the real issues at the intersection,” Barua explains. “We identify possible solutions and we have to design the solutions, how do we implement them on the ground? It takes quite a bit of time.”

The intersection of South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street is on the list and will be one of the first to receive safety upgrades, which is slated for this fall. The intersection is notorious for being busy throughout the day with cars, pedestrians and bicyclists. There are also several shopping plazas and schools nearby.

Mahima Subramanian is familiar with the intersection and says there’s a bigger problem at hand. “I think it’s a behavior thing. People are just so impatient. I don’t know what the city can do aside from have this place be monitored,” says Subramanian.

The two other intersections that will see improvements this fall:

Slaughter Lane and South First Street

Pleasant Valley Boulevard and Elmont Drive

Changes to the intersections will include median fixes, additional turn lanes and more bike and pedestrian paths.

Next month, the city will install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Slaughter and Alice Mae Lanes, near the Southpark Meadows Shopping Center, as part of a larger project to improve the intersection of Slaughter Lane and South First Street.

The city expects to fix 15-18 of the intersections on the high-crash intersection list with funding from the 2016 Mobility Bond. The $720 million mobility bond passed last year dedicated $15 million towards reducing deadly crashes with $2.5 million being used to improve the first three intersections this fall.