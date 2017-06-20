10 passengers on flight to Houston injured by severe turbulence

KXAN Staff Published:
Multiple injuries reported due to turbulence on United Airlines flight to Houston. June 20, 2017 (KPRC Photo)
Multiple injuries reported due to turbulence on United Airlines flight to Houston. June 20, 2017 (KPRC Photo)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — At least 10 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight on its way to Houston, according to KPRC.

United Flight 1031 from Panama City, Panama encountered severe turbulence around 1:40 p.m. while flying east of Cancun, Mexico, the station reports.

Emergency crews met the plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport where firefighters treated between 10 and 15 patients, with three taken to a local hospital.

The extent of the passengers’ injuries hasn’t been released.

Track updates at Click2Houston.com.

