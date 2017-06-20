10-month-old boy critical after incident at illegal Taylor day care

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor Police are investigating what happened at an illegal home day care after a 10-month-old child was rushed to the hospital last week.

Officers say they responded to an apartment on Sloan Street on June 15 for reports of a boy who was having difficulty breathing. Investigators said they aren’t sure whether the boy was hurt or suffering from a medical condition but say he is in critical condition.

Child Protective Services confirmed their agency is investigating, in conjunction with Child Care Licensing, because the childcare provider was not licensed with the state.

Authorities have also closed down the day care.