With leaks too costly to fix, Mabel Davis Pool closed for 2017 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mabel Davis Municipal Pool will remain closed for the remainder of the 2017 swim season, the city of Austin announced Monday.

The pool, located at 3427 Parker Ln. in southeast Austin, has significant leaks that would be too costly to fix this year. The pool has been closed since May 26; officials discovered the pool was leaking 220,000 of its 600,000 gallons each day. The city says the leaks would also take too long to fix before the end of the season.

To make sure swimmers who usually go to Mabel Davis still have access to a pool, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is providing a shuttle service from Mabel Davis Pool to Garrison Pool in south Austin throughout the summer.

The department is still working out the shuttle hours and will provide additional details when they’re confirmed.

Mabel Davis is the fourth city pool to be closed for the summer season, joining Shipe, Govalle and Givens pools. City officials have allocated $3 million for both Shipe and Govalle to completely rebuild them for the summer of 2018. Even if the city were to fix this pool, acccording to a city memorandum, the money needed to make the repairs to Givens has depleted the funds needed for any future repairs for the 2018 season.

You can find out more about city pool scheduled at the city of Austin website.