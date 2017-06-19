WATCH: Homeowner fights off 5 armed men with machete

SARASOTA, Florida (NBC News) — A homeowner in Sarasota fends off armed robbers with a machete and the whole thing was caught on camera.

It started just before 5 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner and another person were sitting on their front porch when the unwelcome visitors arrived.

Around that time the Public Safety Communications Center received a report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle. That didn’t stop this homeowner from picking up whatever he could use as a weapon, including a machete.

Before deputies arrived the homeowner disarmed one suspect and held him until law enforcement got there.

Five suspects are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.