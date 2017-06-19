WATCH: Homeowner fights off 5 armed men with machete

Florida machete wielding man stops home invasion (NBC News photo)

SARASOTA, Florida (NBC News) — A homeowner in Sarasota fends off armed robbers with a machete and the whole thing was caught on camera.

It started just before 5 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner and another person were sitting on their front porch when the unwelcome visitors arrived.

Around that time the Public Safety Communications Center received a report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle. That didn’t stop this homeowner from picking up whatever he could use as a weapon, including a machete.

Before deputies arrived the homeowner disarmed one suspect and held him until law enforcement got there.

Five suspects are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Men arrested in Florida home invasion (NBC News)
Men arrested in Florida home invasion (NBC News)

