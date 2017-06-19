US Supreme Court refuses appeal from Dallas man on death row

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review an appeal from a Dallas man on death row for fatally shooting his cousin during a November 2000 robbery where a second person also was killed.

The high court had no comment Monday in its decision in the appeal from 44-year-old inmate Ivan Cantu. He argues his legal help at his 2001 trial was deficient for failing to investigate and present evidence that he’s innocent.

Cantu was convicted of killing 27-year-old James Mosqueda and was indicted for the death of Mosqueda’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Amy Kitchen. The two were shot at Mosqueda’s Collin County home in north Dallas.

Mosqueda’s Corvette was taken and found outside Cantu’s apartment. Evidence showed he took Kitchen’s engagement ring and gave it to his own girlfriend.