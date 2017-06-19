Travis County Jail inmate dies, no foul play suspected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man who had been in the Travis County Jail for a month died after being rushed to the hospital early Monday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Herman Titus was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died shortly after. Currently, evidence collected does not suggest any foul play in his death, but an official cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Titus was originally booked into the jail on May 23, 2017 and charged with intoxication assault and a parole violation.

TCSO says due to the recent passage of the Sandra Bland Act, the agency has requested the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation.

The Sandra Bland Act, which technically goes into effect on Sept. 1, requires law enforcement cadets in Texas to be required to undergo 40 hours of mental health training. The law also mandates that county jails divert people with mental health issues to treatment.