Students from European University selling books door-to-door are legit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says if there are students knocking on your door selling books as a part of a fundraiser, they are legitimate.

The agency says the students are from European University and are part of a program called Southwestern Advantage. The students have verified their identities with TCSO and have various permits through municipalities within the county.

The students plan to go door-to-door in Austin, Pflugerville and Manor but they may venture into other areas of Travis County as well.

Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, says the agency posted the information about the students to Nextdoor neighborhoods so residents wouldn’t be alarmed.

“For the unincorporated areas of Travis County, there is no law prohibiting solicitors,” explains Dark. “What they’re doing is perfectly legal in Travis County.”

