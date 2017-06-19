Pedestrian hit in east Austin crash dies 2 days later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are still investigating an auto versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead last week.

Arnold French, 75, was transported to an area hospital around 9:19 p.m. on June 11. Authorities said he was crossing in the 1700 block of Springdale Road and was hit by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on Bandera Road before making the southbound turn onto Springdale.

French was pronounced dead on June 13 as a result of his injuries. Authorities did not say if the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5594. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 30th fatal traffic crash and the 32nd fatality of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 31 fatal traffic crashes and 31 traffic fatalities.

