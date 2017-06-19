Part of Texas coast placed under Tropical Storm Watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the same day Tropical Storm Bret developed near Trinidad, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has been identified as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three by the National Hurricane Center.

The potential track of the storm prompted the NHC to issue a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Louisiana and a Tropical Storm Watch for the upper Texas coast, from just north of Galveston Island to western Louisiana.

The NHC predicts an 80 percent chance the system will become a tropical depression or tropical storm before Wednesday.

Flooding rainfall will be possible along the Gulf coast. At this time, the tropical system is not expected to affect Central Texas weather, though that could change.

Here is a summary of current Watches and Warnings related to this developing storm:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* West of Intracoastal City to High Island

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the

next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas

coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress

of this system.