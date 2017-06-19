Overnight work on I-35 ramps begins in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you plan on being on Interstate 35 between San Marcos and Kyle anytime this week, there are some changes and construction you’re going to want to be aware of.

Starting on Monday, June 19 through June 23, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Texas Department of Transportation workers will be making some changes to exit ramps.

On Monday night, crews will open the new northbound Yarrington Road exit 210 ramp located 1.6 miles south of Yarrington Road. The existing Yarrington Road ramp will be permanently closed to traffic.  The right lane of I-35 will be closed to traffic during the switch.

On Wednesday night, June 21, the new northbound FM 150 exit 213 ramp, located 0.2 miles north of Yarrington Road, will be open to traffic. The existing FM 150 ramp will then be permanently closed. During the changeover, the right lane of I-35 will be closed.

On Thursday night, June 22, the new northbound I-35 entrance ramp (0.5 miles south of FM 150) will be open to traffic. The right lane of I-35 will be closed to traffic during the switch.

This ramp reversal project from the Blanco River to FM 150 switches traffic onto three new northbound ramps and permanently closes two existing ramps to better accommodate the flow of traffic.

Work on the $9 million project will continue through summer.

TxDOT ramp work (TxDOT photo)
