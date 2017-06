Related Coverage Body found in Lady Bird Lake near South Lakeshore Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have identified the body of man pulled from Lady Bird Lake Friday evening as 43-year-old Joshua Head.

On Friday, just after 7 p.m., the Austin Fire Department was called to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard when a paddle-boarder found a body in the water. Rescue crews recovered the body shortly thereafter.

Austin police said Head’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time but an official cause of death will be determined after a toxicology report.