Houston neighborhood gets gay pride crosswalk

Associated Press Published:
Houston neighborhood gets gay pride crosswalk (Courtesy/Pride Houston rendering)
Houston neighborhood gets gay pride crosswalk (Courtesy/Pride Houston rendering)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston neighborhood now has a gay pride crosswalk, which means crossings along all four segments of an intersection in the Montrose area are rainbow-painted.

Crews painted the crossings Saturday and by Sunday morning, residents were turning out to take photos along the crosswalk.

Pride Houston paid the $15,000 cost of the project. Frankie Quijano, president of Pride Houston, says, “All it can do is amplify what Houston is about. We welcome everyone, whatever size, shape color.”

Ham McLain moved to Houston eight months ago and stumbled across the intersection on his way back from breakfast. The 55-year-old said, “It’s beautiful. It makes me proud to live here.”

City Councilwoman Ellen Cohen’s office coordinated the permits and approvals needed to close the street for the work.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s