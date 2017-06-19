Houston neighborhood gets gay pride crosswalk

Related Coverage Rainbow crosswalks getting some pushback

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston neighborhood now has a gay pride crosswalk, which means crossings along all four segments of an intersection in the Montrose area are rainbow-painted.

Crews painted the crossings Saturday and by Sunday morning, residents were turning out to take photos along the crosswalk.

Pride Houston paid the $15,000 cost of the project. Frankie Quijano, president of Pride Houston, says, “All it can do is amplify what Houston is about. We welcome everyone, whatever size, shape color.”

Ham McLain moved to Houston eight months ago and stumbled across the intersection on his way back from breakfast. The 55-year-old said, “It’s beautiful. It makes me proud to live here.”

City Councilwoman Ellen Cohen’s office coordinated the permits and approvals needed to close the street for the work.