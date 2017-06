DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The search is near the Highpointe Subdivision which is 5 miles southeast of Downtown Dripping Springs and 1.5 miles south of Highway 290.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the boy’s name but will release more information later Monday morning.