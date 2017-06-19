Congressman Roger Williams returns to Austin after shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-area Rep. Roger Williams is back in Austin after an emotional four days since a man open fired on a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. last week.

While Williams is holding a news conference at the Texas State Capitol Monday afternoon, this isn’t the first time he’s spoken about the attack. Over the weekend, Williams was in Fort Worth where he said he believes it’s wrong for people to call for gun control measures in the wake of the shooting.

“We’re dealing with a person — I’m not so sure he’s a Republican or a Democrat. I think this person has genuine issues, mental illness, to get up one day and say, ‘I’m going to get up and go kill some people and I’m going to kill some congressmen,’” he said. “I don’t see it that way. I just think this person had some real issues.”

Williams was hitting the ball during fielding practice when the gunfire started.

“I then went around and started hitting balls to [Congressman] Steve Scalise. I hit the first grounder to him and all of a sudden we heard this pop and a lot of us thought it might have been a car back firing,” said Williams during an interview with the Today Show.

While Williams didn’t sustain any gunshot wounds, he did suffer a sprained ankle when he dived for cover. However, his legislative correspondent, Zach Barth, got shot in the calf. He was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

KXAN.com will livestream Rep. Williams’ Austin’s visit at 1 p.m. in this story.