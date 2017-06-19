Classic Vintage Bridal Look with Winged Eyeliner and Red Lips

By Published:
Texas Laser & Aesthetics
Texas Laser & Aesthetics

Makeup Director, Texas Dela Rosa of Texas Laser & Aesthetics created a classic vintage bridal look with winged eyeliner and red lips. Texas demonstrated his precise makeup skills and answered questions about how brides should be taking care of their skin leading up to the big day! Texas Laser & Aesthetics is at 4608 South Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Go to TexasLaserAcademy.com for more information or call 512-850-8438.

 

 

 

Sponsored by Texas Laser & Aesthetics. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s