Child swimming at Lake Belton finds live WWII-era grenade

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWKT) — A Fort Hood spokesman says a hand grenade found at a Lake Belton park was in fact a live grenade of a type dating back to World War II.

A child swimming at McGregor Park on the northeast side of Lake Belton found the grenade intact Saturday evening and a family member called authorities.

Members of the 79th Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team from Fort Hood were called to the scene at 7 p.m. Saturday and removed the grenade, taking it to Fort Hood to be destroyed,.

It was determined that the grenade was a live Mark II grenade that is not of a type in use today and hasn’t been used in years.

There was no way to determine how long it had been in place in the lake or how it had gotten there.

No one was injured.